Officer shot in 2023 ambush takes stand after guilty plea from San Antonio man

SAN ANTONIO – One of the two San Antonio Police Department officers shot by Jesus Prado in 2023 took the stand in court Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Prado plead guilty to multiple charges and was convicted of aggravated assault against a public servant after ambushing two officers responding to a family disturbance call at his residence two years ago.

Officer Nicolas Augery, who was previously named Nicolas Swain, took the stand on Friday to recount the shooting.

Augery said he changed his name because, “After I got shot, I realized what name I wanted on my tombstone.”

On the evening of the shooting, Augery said he and his partner, Santiago Vizcarra, immediately smelled gasoline when they arrived at the scene for a family disturbance call.

Augery said Prado had doused the home in gasoline and was alone inside the home with guns. Prado’s wife and children were awaiting SAPD outside the home.

While Augery was putting on his vest, his partner was shot.

“I heard my partner say, ‘I am hit.’ At that time, assuming the worst, he was actively being killed, shot at,” Augery said on the stand. “In the moment, I made the decision that the vest wasn’t worth the extra time. Life and death situation like this, hesitation kills.”

Augery returned fire but was hit multiple times. It was later determined that his body camera was shot at and could not be properly accessed after the shooting.

Responding officers were able to bring the two officers to safety. Prado ultimately turned himself in that night.

After seven days at the hospital, Augery said getting shot at was “worth it” as Prado did not shoot at civilians.

“We train to be in the right place at the right time so that we get shot at, not that innocent people get shot at,” he said. “We have the training, we have the ballistic vests, we have the firearms, and in a situation where we get shot, and not innocent people, it’s a win.”

Augery also spoke on the long-term effects the shooting had, not just on his physical well-being, but on his family’s lives too.

He said his son was “seriously affected” after and had issues in school as he processed the shooting.

Augery returned to the police force in full duty just weeks ago, after long periods of physical therapy and assistance.

The punishment phase of Prado’s trial will continue on Monday, the Bexar County judge said.

