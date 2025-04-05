Skip to main content
Opening of new ramp on State Highway 151 to Loop 1604 postponed, TxDOT says

Ramp was originally scheduled to open Saturday morning

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The opening of a new ramp on State Highway 151 to Loop 1604 has been postponed to Monday, April 7, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The ramp, which is set to connect westbound State Highway 151 to northbound Loop 1604, was originally set to open on Saturday morning, April 5.

The opening was delayed to Monday morning due to weather, TxDOT said.

The ramp is part of the State Highway 151 Expansion, a project that includes $97.8 million of transportation investments "designed to increase connectivity and enhance safety along the corridor from Loop 410 to Loop 1604," according to TxDOT.

Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

