Weekend closures scheduled at I-35 and Loop 1604 ramps on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – As part of the Interstate 35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) project, TxDOT has planned multiple closures this weekend to install steel girders.

A full weekend closure will take place at the westbound collector ramp of Loop 1604 and the I-35 interchange, and a full closure of the northbound connector ramp of I-35 to the westbound Loop 1604.

The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday, April 4, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 7, weather permitting.

Detour information:

Eastbound Loop 1604

All traffic on the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes will use the ramp to southbound I-35 main lanes and use the Pat Booker Road exit. Traffic should stay on the frontage road and turn right to take the I-35 Access Road Bridge to the I-35 northbound frontage road.

Traffic should stay on the northbound I-35 frontage road to the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road and continue to the Pat Booker Road intersection. Traffic should proceed through the intersection and use the next entrance ramp to enter the eastbound Loop 1604 main lanes.

Westbound Loop 1604/I-35 southbound

All traffic on the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes will utilize the ramp to enter the northbound I-35 main lanes. Traffic looking to return to the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes or access the southbound I-35 main lanes will utilize Exit 173 to Olympia Parkway and use the Olympia Parkway bridge to access the I-35 southbound frontage road.

Traffic should use the next entrance ramp to enter the I-35 southbound main lanes. Traffic can re-enter the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes by continuing to the ramp to the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes.

I-35 northbound to Loop 1604 westbound

All traffic on the I-35 northbound main lanes will utilize Exit 173 to Olympia Parkway and use the Olympia Parkway bridge to access the I-35 southbound frontage road. Traffic should use the next entrance ramp to enter the I-35 southbound main lanes.

Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes by continuing to the collector ramp to the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes.

I-35 southbound to westbound Loop 1604

All traffic on southbound I-35 main lanes will use the ramp to westbound Loop 1604 main lanes. Traffic will use the Lookout Road exit and use the turnaround to enter eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road. Traffic should follow the signs to the southbound I-35 frontage road and Pat Booker Road intersection.

Traffic should continue through the intersection and turn right to use the I-35 Access Road Bridge to the northbound I-35 frontage road. Traffic should stay on the I-35 northbound frontage road to access the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road and continue to the Pat Booker Road intersection.

Proceed through the intersection and use the next entrance ramp to enter the eastbound Loop 1604 main lanes.

