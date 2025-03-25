Skip to main content
Local News

I-35 southbound lane closures downtown lifted ahead of Final Four and Fiesta, TxDOT says

Southbound I-35 will remain open through April until Fiesta is over

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Lane closures on Interstate 35, between Interstate 10 and Cesar Chavez Boulevard, were removed on Tuesday to assist drivers ahead of the Final Four and Fiesta, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

All lanes on southbound I-35 will remain open through April until Fiesta is over. The closures were in effect to allow construction crews to finish bridge joint repairs.

The closures are part of the I-35 and I-10 downtown repair project, which includes $25.9 million worth of repairs in hopes of increasing safety.

TxDOT said the entire project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT.

