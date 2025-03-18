Construction prompts closures on Interstate 35 frontage road connecting to Rittiman Road

(Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the Northeast Side can soon expect closures on the Interstate 35 frontage road connector to Rittiman Road due to construction, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said the northbound I-35 frontage road connector to Rittiman Road will be closed multiple times at night as crews work on a bridge.

The closures are scheduled at the following times

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on March 19-20

11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on March 21

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on March 24-27

11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on March 28

Drivers on the northbound I-35 frontage road who want to connect to the northbound Loop 410 frontage road towards Rittiman Road should follow detour signs directing them to the southbound Loop 410 frontage road leading to Binz Engleman Road.

TxDOT said drivers will then use the turnaround at Binz Engleman Road to enter the northbound Loop 410 frontage road to Rittiman Road.