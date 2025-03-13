Downtown San Antonio construction, road closures are guaranteed to advance to Final Four weekend

San Antonio – Which teams' jersey colors will be represented at the NCAA Men’s Final Four are not yet known, but orange and white could be downtown San Antonio’s colors.

Construction by Market Square and South Alamo Street has been causing detours and headaches for downtown drivers, and it’s unlikely to get much better before the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament arrives April 4-7.

The work around Market Square and the “Zona Cultural” is expected to continue through the tournament. The road work includes the closure of Santa Rosa Street in front of City of San Antonio Public Safety Headquarters.

South Alamo Street, between Market Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, has been reduced to a single southbound lane. While that construction along the the western edge of Hemisfair will be paused during the NCAA Men’s Final Four, the street won’t open up to any more vehicle traffic.

South Alamo Street will remain, at most, open for a single southbound lane, though the rest of the street will be opened up to more pedestrians.

Elena Wells, the executive director of the San Antonio Local Organizing Committee for the Final Four, said additional street closures related to the event are still being finalized. Those closured will be “mainly around the Alamodome and the back of the convention center area.”

“Downtown will be open and ready for all of the fan events that are coming into town,” Wells said.

Taking a ride share or using VIA Park & Ride could still be locals' best bets for getting downtown to the big events. Either that or parking farther away and walking to any Final Four-related event.

The Fan Fest will be in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the free concerts will be in Tower Park at Hemisfair and the Tip-Off Tailgate will happen in Civic Park.

A Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman said the agency will continue bridge joint work near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 35 on the western edge of downtown.

However, there should be limited closures during the Final Four.

