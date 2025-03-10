‘It’s never ending’: Market Square construction challenges businesses during Spring Break and into Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – Spring break officially started on Monday, but construction will not take much of a break around Market Square.

Local shop owners are feeling the impact of ongoing construction projects, which have been likened to the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Hickman, owner of Texas Hats, expressed her concerns about losing customers due to the ongoing construction.

“Construction is horrible for our business. We’re a small business. We depend on tourism. The streets are all closed all around us,” Hickman said, noting that the changes in bus drop-off locations have significantly reduced foot traffic, leading to a nearly 50% drop in sales.

Lucia Romero, who has owned El Taxquenito inside the market for about 20 years, echoed these sentiments.

“With the construction, people have mentioned it’s impossible for them to get into the Market Square. So yes, we need help, all the help we can get from anyone,” she said.

Romero emphasized the importance of visitors from Dallas and Houston, describing them as their best customers.

The construction is part of the Zona Cultural Bond Project, which aims to enhance pedestrian amenities and streetscape improvements around Market Square, including Commerce, San Saba, and Santa Rosa streets. KSAT also observed construction on Dolorosa Street.

The project, managed by the Public Works Department of San Antonio, is scheduled for completion in summer 2025, missing major events like Fiesta and the NCAA Men’s Final Four. It includes full road reconstruction, improved sidewalks, lighting, drainage, bike lanes on Santa Rosa, and decorative paving.

A key goal is to make the area more pedestrian-friendly, attracting more visitors to Market Square. However, business owners are frustrated by the simultaneous work on multiple streets, which began in 2022.

Wesley, a UTSA student, mentioned the inconvenience for pedestrians.

“They shut down the sidewalks, so you’ve got to, like, crisscross across the street,” Wesley said.

Anderson, another UTSA student, added, “The walk is a little bit trickier. Like, sometimes, it’s hard to know which detours to take. It’s just kind of a mess to look at.”

Despite the challenges, business owners hope events like Spring Fest or Fiesta at Market Square will provide some relief.

“It’s like a never-ending cycle. They fix the street, and then they tear it back up again,” said Hickman.

Lucia added, “I know this is for a better San Antonio, but we just need to have roads open or at least have one of them closed and then reopen the new one.”

The Public Works Department assured that accommodations will be made for community events, including cleaning up sites and shifting barricades for better pedestrian access. However, there are no plans to pause construction for these events.

Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate transportation, and arrive early.