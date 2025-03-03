Construction on I-35 South downtown will continue through March: Here's why

SAN ANTONIO – The two-lane closure on Interstate 35 southbound in downtown San Antonio has been extended until the end of March.

Lanes have been closed from W. Martin Street to Cesar Chavez Boulevard as part of ongoing joint repair work. The lane reduction will remain in place 24 hours a day.

i-35 CLOSURE UPDATE (KSAT 12 News)

TxDOT spokesperson Jennifer Serold said it’s a multi-step process that is being done in several sections.

“Some may wonder why they can’t just do it overnight. Well, once they start working on an area of bridge joints, because there’s multiple joints in a specific area, we’re not allowed to let traffic flow over it for safety,” said Serold.

She added, “We don’t want people driving over bridge joints that are being worked on. It’s a multi-step process. They demo the existing bridge joint. They install new bridge joints, new steel and then they pour concrete. That has to cure and seal. It is a little time consuming. But all these closures are in place for your safety, for the driver safety and, of course, for the crews.”

This closure is part of the broader I-35 and I-10 downtown repair project, a $25.9 million initiative aimed at improving safety along 5.5 miles of the corridor.

“Come April, we do plan on finishing that work at the end of March so we can have free-flowing traffic through the Final Four, and then all the way through Fiesta to the end of April and early May,” said Serold. “Good news is that relief is coming once we get to April.”

She added that this is part of keeping an older structure safe for drivers.

“This is just part of keeping our asset, our structure, safe for drivers. We’re replacing the bridge joints, which not only continues to keep the roads safe, but it’s also going to help us reduce cost as far as maintaining the bridge over several years. These new bridge joints that we’re installing — they’re newer technology, newer design, and they’re going to reduce our maintenance costs that we incur by keeping these bridges open.”

Finesilver Curve

Serold said the Finesilver Curve that connects I-35 South to I-10 West is expected to full reopen by the end of this week.

“By the end of the first week of March, we should have those repairs at the Finesilver Curve completed. The lane that’s closed will be open to traffic by the end of next week.”

The project includes repairs and upgrades on I-35 from S. Laredo Street to I-37/Camden Street and on I-10 from I-35 to Hildebrand Avenue. Completion is expected in fall 2025.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead for potential delays and consider alternate routes during this period. All lane closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

