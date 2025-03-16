Skip to main content
NTSB to investigate deadly 17-vehicle crash in Austin that killed 5, injured 11 others

An infant and child are among those killed in crash, three children among 11 hospitalized

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

AUSTIN, Texas – The National Transportation Safety Board said it will begin its investigation of the deadly 17-vehicle crash in Austin that killed five people, including an infant and a child.

NTSB investigators said they will begin examining the crash site on Sunday.

During a media conference on Saturday, Investigator Kenny Bragg said the department will focus on the crash site itself, including other accidents that may have happened at the location.

The investigation is expected to last seven to 10 days, according to NTSB.

A preliminary report is expected in approximately a month, NTSB said.

Background

The crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. on March 13 in the 12900 block of southbound Interstate 35 near Parmer Lane.

Solomun Weldekeal Araya, 37, was arrested and faces five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault, according to the Austin Police Department. He’s currently in custody at the Travis County Jail.

An Austin Travis County EMS spokesperson told KVUE that authorities arrived to find a collision involving multiple vehicles and a semitruck.

One infant, one child and three adults were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Austin Travis County EMS spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said 11 people were hospitalized, including three children.

