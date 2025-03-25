Skip to main content
TxDOT to open section of State Highway 151 & Loop 1604 flyover ramp this weekend

Project led by a San Antonio man who worked his way up through the ranks at TxDOT

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: TxDOT, Loop 1604, State Highway 151, San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is set to open a section of the flyover ramp at Loop 1604 and State Highway 151 this weekend.

A San Antonio man is in charge of the project, along with all other construction sites in Bexar County and 11 surrounding counties.

Charles Benavidez is TxDOT’s San Antonio district engineer. He is a former recipient of TxDOT’s Grant Program for Engineering Students, which offers up to $8,000 annually for tuition expenses and a job guarantee after college graduation.

After growing up in Mathis, Texas, Benavidez attended Texas A&M University Kingsville with the assistance of the grant program.

Upon graduation, Benavidez began his career at TxDOT and progressed into multiple leadership positions. As district engineer, Benavidez is responsible for the operations of 12 counties and a $5.6 billion project portfolio.

To learn more about the grant program and other paid internship opportunities for students, click here.

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since.

