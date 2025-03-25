Skip to main content
18-wheeler carrying paletas crashes on I-37 near Bexar, Atascosa county lines

Unclear how long closure will be in place for; crews could be seen clearing spilled contents from roadway

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

PLEASANTON, Texas – All of the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 in Atascosa County are closed after an 18-wheeler crashed, spilling what is believed to be paleas onto the road.

The crash happened near where I-37 crosses FM 536 early Tuesday morning, according to Transguide. The crash was just south of the Bexar County line.

It is not immediately known what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Around 6 a.m., a KSAT crew at the scene could see crews working to remove contents from the truck, believed to be paletas.

Northbound traffic from Pleasanton is actively being diverted from the highway, but drivers entering Bexar County can expect delays as crews work to clear the roadway.

KSAT is working to get more information and will update this story as we learn more.

