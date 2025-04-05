Skip to main content
Local News

1-year-old girl drowns in pool, San Antonio police say

Officers responded to the drowning Thursday afternoon, according to SAPD

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

India Oudie (Courtesy of Kaylin Ledford)

SAN ANTONIO – A 1-year-old girl drowned in a pool earlier this week, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the drowning around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 17000 block of Vista Bluff Drive.

A woman told officers she found her daughter in the pool, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the girl later died.

The medical examiner’s office said the child was 22 months old and identified her as India Tardie. Family of the girl said she went by India Oudie.

Additional information was not immediately available.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

