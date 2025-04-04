Skip to main content
Off-duty BCSO deputy on motorcycle hit by car on South Side, police say

Deputy taken to hospital with minor injuries

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, SAPD, San Antonio, Crash
An off-duty BCSO deputy on a motorcycle was hit by a car while traveling in the northbound access road of Interstate 35 South near Grosvenor Boulevard around 8 a.m. Friday. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy riding a motorcycle was hit by a car on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred on the northbound access road of Interstate 35 South near Grosvenor Boulevard around 8 a.m. Friday.

The deputy was traveling on the access road when he was hit by a car pulling out onto the road.

Police said the deputy sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver stayed at the scene. SAPD called the incident accidental.

SAPD closed the access road to clear the scene. It reopened just before 9 a.m.

About the Authors
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

Sal Salazar headshot

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

