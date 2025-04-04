Off-duty BCSO deputy on motorcycle hit by car on South Side, police say

An off-duty BCSO deputy on a motorcycle was hit by a car while traveling in the northbound access road of Interstate 35 South near Grosvenor Boulevard around 8 a.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy riding a motorcycle was hit by a car on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred on the northbound access road of Interstate 35 South near Grosvenor Boulevard around 8 a.m. Friday.

The deputy was traveling on the access road when he was hit by a car pulling out onto the road.

Police said the deputy sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver stayed at the scene. SAPD called the incident accidental.

SAPD closed the access road to clear the scene. It reopened just before 9 a.m.