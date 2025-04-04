Thieves target VINs to replicate key fobs, retired deputy says

Copy Copy

SAN ANTONIO – A retired Bexar County sheriff’s deputy is warning drivers about an alarming tactic car thieves use to steal vehicles.

The former deputy, whose family was recently a victim of a car break-in, shared his story and advice with KSAT.

He said that three thieves ran to their getaway car after attempting to break into his son’s vehicle.

Though nothing from the vehicle was stolen, the retired deputy is grateful that his son did not step outside to investigate.

The thieves were allegedly armed with guns and could have inflicted damage to the family.

“They have no respect for themselves much less the public’s,” said the former deputy, who asked to remain anonymous. “They’re out to steal a car, and if they have to take someone’s life, they have no problem doing it.”

Although it may be natural to check on your property when hearing a car alarm, the retired deputy advised against going outside because criminals can act unpredictably.

Tactic: VINs and Key Fob Technology

Security cameras captured a vital part of the thieves’ strategy. They took a picture of the car’s VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) from the windshield.

Experts say that in some cases, VINs can be used to create a new key fob to steal the vehicle.

Idan Bibiy, owner of The Key Man Locksmith San Antonio, explained that creating a key fob from a VIN is easier than many might think.

“In these days, it’s very easy,” Bibiy said, noting that vehicles from 2020 and older are more vulnerable to this type of theft.

Bibiy pointed out that certain brands, including Dodge, Chevrolet, General Motors, Hyundai and Kia, are more susceptible.

High-Performance Vehicles Are Targets

The retired deputy also mentioned that high-performance vehicles, such as Dodge Hellcats and Chargers with Scat Packs, are often targeted by thieves.

To protect a vehicle, the former deputy recommended partially covering the VIN.

While tampering with a VIN is a crime, the retired deputy said covering part of it makes it more difficult for thieves to replicate the key fob.

“Just leave half the VIN covered because they can’t make key fobs without the full VIN,” he said.

With car theft tactics become more sophisticated, both experts and victims stress the importance of staying vigilant.