San Antonio used car dealership manager sentenced to six months for odometer tampering, DOJ say

SAN ANTONIO – A used car dealership manager in San Antonio has been sentenced and fined for odometer tampering by a federal court, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Felipe Alcibar, 62, was ordered to pay more than $260,000 in restitution and sentenced to six months in prison.

Court documents reveal that Alcibar was responsible for the daily operations of Autotex Financial, a used car dealership and began illegal tampering on Oct. 2020 and continued until at least November 2023.

During this time, Alcibar knowingly disconnected, reset, or altered the odometers on several vehicles purchased by Autotex, which were then advertised for sale to the public, a release from the U.S. Department of Justice said.

According to the release, Alcibar faced a one-count information charge filed on Oct. 8, 2024, and pleaded guilty on Oct. 30, 2024.

Alcibar was then sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $264,747.05.

The Department of Transportation Office of Odometer Fraud investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Chung prosecuted the case.