Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for exploitation of older person

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to ten years in prison after he exploited an older person and made a false statement to obtain property, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened last August, as William Holliday, 54, was arrested for using another man’s forwarded mail to steal their identity and open up 66 fraudulent accounts.

The accounts included the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz, two apartment leases and credit cards.

Holiday also attempted to sell the 65-year-old man’s home, San Antonio police said.

Authorities added that the older person didn’t notice the fraud until debt collectors contacted him about outstanding bills.

With the sentencing, the district attorney’s office said it marks a significant step in their fight to protect vulnerable older people from financial exploitation.

“Today’s sentence sends a strong message that those who prey on seniors will be held accountable for their actions,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. “It’s crucial that we continue to protect older adults and ensure they have the resources they need to safeguard their finances.”

