Bexar County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating missing teen

Alyssa Canul was last seen leaving her home in the 8200 block of Maple Meadow Drive on Tuesday night

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Alyssa Canul was spotted leaving her home in the 8200 block of Maple Meadow Drive in Converse with a friend around 9 p.m. Tuesday. (KSAT)

CONVERSE, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old last seen on April 1.

Alyssa Canul was spotted leaving her home in the 8200 block of Maple Meadow Drive in Converse with a friend around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Canul is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 114 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, gray shorts, brown sandals and a black backpack.

BCSO said Canul has a medical condition that requires medication.

The BCSO Missing Persons Unit is actively seeking information on Canul’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at (210) 335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public that harboring a runaway is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and fines up to $5,000.

About the Author
Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

