Bexar County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating missing teen

Alyssa Canul was spotted leaving her home in the 8200 block of Maple Meadow Drive in Converse with a friend around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

CONVERSE, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old last seen on April 1.

Canul is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 114 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, gray shorts, brown sandals and a black backpack.

BCSO said Canul has a medical condition that requires medication.

The BCSO Missing Persons Unit is actively seeking information on Canul’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at (210) 335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public that harboring a runaway is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and fines up to $5,000.