Teen arrested, accused of fatally stabbing student at Texas high school track meet, police say

FRISCO, Texas – A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly stabbing another teenager to death during an altercation at a track meet, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Karmelo Anthony is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a Frisco Memorial High School student.

The stabbing happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the 6900 block of Stadium Lane in Frisco, approximately 28 miles north of Dallas.

Frisco police said an altercation between Anthony and Austin Metcalf began, which led to the stabbing.

Austin Metcalf’s mother told Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA that his twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, was at the meet and tried to save him.

Hunter Metcalf told WFAA “he held his brother” until first responders arrived on the scene.

The Metcalf’s father took to Facebook to say that his son “passed away in his brother’s arms.”

Authorities said Austin Metcalf was given lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony, who is a student at Frisco Centennial High School, has been charged with first-degree murder, according to Frisco police. No bond has been set.

