19-year-old suspect arrested after admitting to stolen car chase on social media, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he drove a stolen vehicle toward an officer and later admitted to it on social media.

Warron Maspero was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

San Antonio police said that on March 4, an officer received a stolen vehicle notification on a Kia Optima at Goliad Road and Southeast Military Drive. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Maspero, refused to stop the vehicle, starting a police chase, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

During the chase, the driver ran off the road multiple times, hit a curb, and blew out the rear tire of the vehicle, the affidavit said.

At the intersection of Dollarhide and Colglazier avenues, the vehicle lost control and spun out, facing the officer’s vehicle.

According to the affidavit, as the officer got out of his patrol car, the Kia started driving toward him.

The officer shot at Maspero to “stop the threat,” police said.

Maspero drove off and abandoned the Kia a short time later at an apartment complex, police said.

Police found out the vehicle was stolen a week prior to the incident.

Fingerprints and palm prints lifted from the vehicle identified Maspero as the suspect, according to the affidavit.

Authorities identified two social media accounts believed to be Maspero’s, and an undercover officer initiated an online conversation with him.

Through the conversation, police said, Maspero admitted to being in a recent car chase where police had shot at him. He provided details to the officer that were not made available to the public.

Police said he also identified himself and provided the undercover office with two videos that showed his face.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on March 27.

