Man dies at hospital after drive-by shooting on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

Authorities respond to a shooting on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed on the Northeast Side, and the gunmen remains on the run, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the 14000 block of Fratelli Road near Toepperwein Road.

The shooter was inside a dark-colored vehicle. Police said the vehicle stopped, and the gunmen fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, who was outside.

SAPD said that the victim, described as a younger man, was struck by the gunfire. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The shooter was also described as a younger man, according to police.

At least two people were inside the vehicle, including the shooter, police said.

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.