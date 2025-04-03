Uvalde High School coach arrested for improper relationship with student, police say

UVALDE, Texas – A Uvalde High School coach was arrested for an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to police.
UPD officers responded to a mental health crisis call on Friday when they were made aware of a potential crime involving a Uvalde CISD employee.
Multiple agencies investigated and identified the suspect. He was apprehended after investigators interviewed witnesses and found evidence linking him to the crime, UPD said.
UPD officers executed an arrest warrant with the help of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
The coach has not been identified by police.
Uvalde Police Department, UCISD Police and Administration, 38th Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Child Protective Services, and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Ashley Chohlis issued the following statement:
“I want to address the recent events involving a Uvalde High School coach and reassure the Uvalde CISD students, parents, caregivers, and staff of our collective strength and commitment to our educational mission. I understand the impact and recognize how this situation can affect our students and school community. It can distract us from our mission of educating students and finishing the year strong. I am genuinely sorry that we find ourselves in this situation.
“We are here to support our students and staff. The district’s counseling staff and community resources are available. Uvalde CISD students and staff are encouraged to contact a school counselor should they need counseling or emotional assistance.
“We are committed to transparency; however, details are limited due to this being an open investigation. According to our protocol, we are providing the official press release from the Uvalde Police Department, which is attached for your review.
“I recognize that these situations can be challenging for our school community. I kindly ask for patience and understanding as we continue supporting the investigation. Please trust that appropriate actions are being taken.”Ashley Chohlis, Uvalde CISD superintendent