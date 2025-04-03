Uvalde High School coach arrested for improper relationship with student, police say

Copy Copy

UVALDE, Texas – A Uvalde High School coach was arrested for an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to police.

UPD officers responded to a mental health crisis call on Friday when they were made aware of a potential crime involving a Uvalde CISD employee.

Multiple agencies investigated and identified the suspect. He was apprehended after investigators interviewed witnesses and found evidence linking him to the crime, UPD said.

UPD officers executed an arrest warrant with the help of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The coach has not been identified by police.

Uvalde Police Department, UCISD Police and Administration, 38th Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Child Protective Services, and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.

Uvalde CISD Superintendent Ashley Chohlis issued the following statement: