Mothers of Uvalde victims argue against Texas bill that would allow 18-year-olds to carry handguns

This evening, mothers who lost their children in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history made their case against a bill that would allow people as young as 18 to carry a handgun.

In Texas, people must be at least 21 to buy a handgun from a licensed dealer.

House Bill 2470 would eliminate age-based restrictions on guns. Supporters argue that young adults should be allowed to exercise their Second Amendment rights. However, opponents contend that this change would increase gun-related incidents.

Among those opposing the bill are families in Uvalde, where an 18-year-old shooter killed 19 students and two teachers almost three years ago.

“This kind of pain forever changes who you are,” said Gloria Cazares, who lost a child in the shooting. “And now with proposals like this to lower the age to buy a handgun, you are putting more children at risk, and you’ll make even more mothers fear for their children’s lives.”

Kimberly Rubio, another mother of a Uvalde shooting victim, added, “I wasn’t there for her then, but I am here for her now. As we work tirelessly to raise the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, House Bill 2470 seeks to lower the age from 21 to 18 to purchase handguns. More children with more guns is not the answer.”

Both Cazares and Rubio testified before the Homeland Security, Public Safety and Veterans Affairs Committee. If House Bill 2470 passes, it could set a precedent for similar legislative changes in other states.