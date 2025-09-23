Muertos Fest expands to 3 days in 2025, starts with opening night tribute to Flaco Jimenez

SAN ANTONIO – Muertos Fest is set to start a day earlier this year, with organizers unveiling plans for a special opening night tribute on Friday, Oct. 24.

In a news conference on Tuesday, organizers said the “¡PRESENTE! Opening Night Tribute" will honor Flaco Jimenez, a Conjunto legend who died this summer at 86 years old.

Santiago Jimenez, renowned Conjunto accordionist and brother to Flaco Jimenez, will be among the performers on Friday, Oct. 24.

This year’s festival will continue on Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 26, at Hemisfair.

The three-day festival is free. VIA Park & Ride will be available during the event.

Muertos Fest is the largest Day of the Dead festival in the U.S., according to a news release.

Last year, an estimated 130,000 people attended the event, organizers said Tuesday.

The celebration transforms Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio to honor the traditions of Día de los Muertos with art, music and more than 80 altars created by community members.

There will be five stages and two processions — one on Saturday evening and one on Sunday afternoon.

Under a newly signed 10-year agreement, Muertos Fest will continue to call Hemisfair home through 2034.

KSAT will broadcast a two-hour special on Muertos Fest; details will be released at a later time.

