Paul McCartney to perform at Alamodome in San Antonio this fall for ‘Got Back’ tour

SAN ANTONIO – Paul McCartney is getting back to San Antonio: The Beatles legend will perform at the Alamodome this fall.

The Alamodome announced Thursday that “Sir Paul” will visit the Alamo City on Saturday, Oct. 25, for his “Got Back″ tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29.

VIP packages are limited. They will include access to an “amazing selection” of seats, access to McCartney’s soundcheck, preshow hospitality, custom merchandise and more, according to the Alamodome.

Fans can sign up for first access here.

McCartney kicks off this new leg of the “Got Back″ tour on Sept. 29 in Greater Palm Springs, California. The tour ends Nov. 25 in Chicago.

His show at the Alamodome is his only Texas stop on the tour.

This is his first North American tour since 2022. That year, he played 16 sold-out shows across the U.S., according to a news release from concert organizers.

This won’t be McCartney’s first time performing at the Alamodome.

He was the first artist to perform at the venue on May 29, 1993, the same month it opened.

He was also one of the first artists to take the stage at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. He performed on Oct. 1, 2014, capping off a month-long opening of the downtown venue.

