🎶 Sights & Sounds: 32nd Annual Balcones Heights Jazz Festival

SAN ANTONIO – The 32nd Annual Balcones Heights Jazz Festival happened Friday night.

The free annual musical celebration drew hundreds to the Wonderland of the Americas mall.

The headliners this year were Jeff Kashiwa and Steve Oliver.

The countdown begins! 2 DAYS until the Jazz Festival!! Come and celebrate 32 seasons of continuous live Jazz music in... Posted by Balcones Heights Jazz Festival on Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Scroll down to see photos from the event and click the video in the player above to see clips from Jeff Kashiwa’s performance.

32nd Annual Balcones Heights Jazz Festival at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall (KSAT 2025)

