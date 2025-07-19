🎶 Sights & Sounds: 32nd Annual Balcones Heights Jazz Festival
Hundreds attended the festival at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall
SAN ANTONIO – The 32nd Annual Balcones Heights Jazz Festival happened Friday night.
The free annual musical celebration drew hundreds to the Wonderland of the Americas mall.
The headliners this year were Jeff Kashiwa and Steve Oliver.
Scroll down to see photos from the event and click the video in the player above to see clips from Jeff Kashiwa’s performance.
