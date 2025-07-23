‘Sister Act’ opens at Wonder Theatre with local cast and crew

SAN ANTONIO – The Wonder Theatre is bringing “Sister Act” to the stage this summer, with performances running now through Aug. 3.

The musical, based on the 1992 film, follows Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer who goes into hiding at a convent after witnessing a crime. As she adjusts to life behind the chapel walls, she helps breathe new life into the convent’s choir — while trying to keep her identity secret.

The cast of "Sister Act" at the Wonder Theatre (Clint Datchuk)

The production is directed by Megan Boneta and features choreography by Alonzo Corona and music direction by Andrew Hendley. Katrice Buchanan stars as Van Cartier.

Shows are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays, with a special matinee at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.

Several community appreciation nights are planned:

Group discounts are available through the Wonder Theatre box office for adult parties of 10 or more.

The cast of Sister Act at the Wonder Theatre (KSAT 2025)

For tickets and more details, visit wondertheatre.org or call 210-267-8388.

