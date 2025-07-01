Fun activities and new Sunday market hours this summer at Pearl

San Antonio – Pearl has announced a full list of activities for the remainder of the summer.

The Pearl Makers Market will be open with new summer hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays from July 6 to August 31.

Sunday’s Makers Market is held for local craftsmen and artisans, where there are culinary goods, pottery and wooden kitchenware.

The following events are scheduled for the summer:

San Antonio CowParade: From now to Aug. 31, Pearl will auction off From now to Aug. 31, Pearl will auction off cow statues created by San Antonio artists with proceeds benefiting the CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation.

Miss Anastasia’s Wild and Wacky Pre-Weekend Twiglet Storytime: Every Every Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., the Twig Book Shop will host a storytime and craft session for kids.

Dance classes : On : On July 8 and 22, The Vegas Group is hosting free adult line dancing classes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kids dance sessions: Starting Starting July 11 , Art in Dance Studio will host Disney-themed dance sessions every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Esta Noche Dance Studio will hold a kids dance session at 9:30 a.m. on July 4

ACTIVATE Boot Camp : The free one-hour fitness class series will return Mondays at 7 p.m. starting July 14. Click here to : The free one-hour fitness class series will return Mondays at 7 p.m. starting July 14. Click here to RSVP.

Pullman Market’s Latte Art Workshop: On July 15 and Aug. 19, market baristas will teach the fundamentals to making latte art. The workshop begins at 7 p.m. and is $50 per person. Click On July 15 and Aug. 19, market baristas will teach the fundamentals to making latte art. The workshop begins at 7 p.m. and is $50 per person. Click here to sign up.

Children’s Entrepreneur Night Market: An evening market that features 80+ young business leaders showcasing their creativity and talent on July 16. The market will also host a donation for school supplies from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first 100 people to donate will receive a sweet treat. The An evening market that features 80+ young business leaders showcasing their creativity and talent on July 16. The market will also host a donation for school supplies from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first 100 people to donate will receive a sweet treat. The night market will happen from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for a calendar of full events and here to sign up for Pearl Markets’ weekly newsletter and community updates.

