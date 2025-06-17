List: San Antonio theaters offering free, discounted movies this summer

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for budget-friendly activities this summer, several theaters are offering discounted movies.

Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, Cinemark, Regal and Santikos are offering promotions on select days in June, July and August.

Enjoy discounted movie showings at these San Antonio theaters:

Alamo Drafthouse

“Alamo Kids Camp” at Alamo Drafthouse theaters runs until July 30 and features a new movie each week. Tickets are $7 per person.

Here is the schedule for the Stone Oak location:

June 16-18 - “The Garfield Movie”

June 20, 23-25 - “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

June 27, July 1, 2 - “Hotel Transylvania”

July 7-9 - “The Bad Guys”

July 11, 14-16 - “The Wild Robot”

July 18, 21-23 - “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

July 25, 28-30 - “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

For tickets and more information, click here.

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres will bring back its annual “Summer Movie Camp” program starting June 23.

The screenings will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. A new animated film will be featured each week.

Tickets are on sale now and are available for $5.19 online, including the convenience fee of $3 at the box office.

Below is a list of titles and screening dates:

June 23 and June 25 – “The Bad Guys”

June 30 and July 2 – “Minions: Rise of Gru”

July 7 and July 9 – “Despicable Me 4″

July 14 and July 16 – “Kung Fu Panda 4″

July 21 and July 23 – “The Wild Robot”

July 28 and July 30 – “Shrek”

August 4 and August 6 – “Migration”

August 11 and August 13 – “The Secret Life of Pets”

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Cinemark Theatres

Cinemark continued its “Summer Movie Clubhouse” program this summer.

Participating theaters will host “Summer Movie Clubhouse” on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. until Aug. 7. However, select theaters will offer additional showtimes throughout the week.

Families can enjoy the films on the big screen for $1.75 per ticket for each movie.

Below is a list of the film lineup:

June 16-19 - “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

June 23-26 - “Shrek 2″

June 30-July 3 - “Despicable Me 4″

July 7-10 - “Kung Fu Panda 4″

July 14-17 - “The Wild Robot”

July 21-24 - “Sonic the Hedgehog 3″

July 28-31 - “The Garfield Movie”

Aug. 4-7 - “The Lego Batman Movie”

Cinemark will also offer special discounts on snacks, including $1 off all children’s snack packs and $1 off all sizes of popcorn and drink combos.

Click here for more information on the program and to purchase tickets.

Regal

Regal will have its “Summer Movie Express” promotion until Aug. 6 at participating locations.

Each week, family-friendly movies will be shown for $1 at the first show on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Movies include “Trolls Band Together,” “If,” “Paw Patrol: The Movie” and more.

For a full list of films showing at your theater, click here.

Santikos Entertainment

Santikos Entertainment has brought back its “Summer of Savings” initiative, along with an expansion of its new Super Tuesday program.

The company is offering a benefit from its “Early Bird Showings” discount. It provides moviegoers with a discounted ticket and concession combo at Santikos Grand and AmStar Theaters when attending a movie with a start time of 11:59 a.m. or earlier.

Every Santikos location, including theaters in Grand and AmStar, will participate in “Super Tuesday” until Labor Day.

The deal will offer tickets on Tuesday for $4.99. Moviegoers will also get discounts on food, drinks and games.

The company said free summer movies have also returned. The free films will take place at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday until July 30.

The lineup includes:

June 17-18 – “The Bad Guys”

June 24-25 – “Sonic the Hedgehog 3″

July 8-9 – “Migration”

July 15-16 – “Kung Fu Panda 4″

July 22-23 – “The Wild Robot”

July 29-30 – “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

For more information, click here.

