NBA YoungBoy announces San Antonio stop for ‘Make America Slime Again’ tour

SAN ANTONIO – Rapper NBA YoungBoy is bringing his “Make America Slime Again” tour to San Antonio.

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, announced new tour stops on social media, including a show at the Frost Bank Center.

He is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The Louisiana rap artist was pardoned by President Donald Trump in May after receiving a prison sentence for just under two years on gun-related charges.

The tour marks a return to in-person performances for the Billboard-charting artist, as he has largely stayed out of the public eye since running into legal troubles.

NBA YoungBoy has had a successful music career, collaborating with artists such as Meek Mill, Young Thug and 21 Savage. His seventh mixtape, AI YoungBoy, charted at number 24 on the Billboard 200 list in 2017.

NBA YoungBoy also has tour stops in Dallas, Austin and Houston. Tickets for his San Antonio show are on sale now through major ticketing platforms.

