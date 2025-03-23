Jonas Brothers announce San Antonio stop for ‘Jonas20: Living the Dream’ tour

The Jonas Brothers will be making a stop in San Antonio later this year as part of their “Jonas20: Living the Dream” tour.

The brothers will perform on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center with special guests The All-American Rejects.

The concert will have dedicated sets from every chapter of their journey, including Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas’ solo career, Joe Jonas’ solo work and DNCE.

“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” the Jonas Brothers said in a news release. “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.”

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 28, at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com.

The 43-date tour will kick off August 10, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

