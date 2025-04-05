Chris Brown announces San Antonio stop for 2025 ‘Breezy Bowl XX’ world tour

Chris Brown performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta.

SAN ANTONIO – Chris Brown has announced an Alamo City stop for his “Breezy Bowl XX” world tour later this year.

The Grammy-award winning R&B artist is set to take the stage at the Alamodome at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27 with special guests Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller.

Recommended Videos

Presale sign-up closes at 10 p.m. on Monday, April 7. Pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9.

Tickets for the San Antonio stop can be purchased online.

The “Breezy Bowl XX” tour celebrates “20 years of Chris Brown,” according to his Instagram post.

He previously announced he will also be making stops in Arlington and Houston.

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read also: