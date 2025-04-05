Skip to main content
Local News

Chris Brown announces San Antonio stop for 2025 ‘Breezy Bowl XX’ world tour

The R&B artist is scheduled to perform at the Alamodome at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Music, Concerts, Things To Do, Alamodome, San Antonio
Chris Brown performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Paul R. Giunta, 2022 Invision)

SAN ANTONIO – Chris Brown has announced an Alamo City stop for his “Breezy Bowl XX” world tour later this year.

The Grammy-award winning R&B artist is set to take the stage at the Alamodome at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27 with special guests Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller.

Presale sign-up closes at 10 p.m. on Monday, April 7. Pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9.

Tickets for the San Antonio stop can be purchased online.

The “Breezy Bowl XX” tour celebrates “20 years of Chris Brown,” according to his Instagram post.

He previously announced he will also be making stops in Arlington and Houston.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

KSAT DEALS