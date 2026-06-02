Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
91º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAFD firefighter, 1 critically injured in North Side bee sting attack, authorities say

The incident happened in the 4300 block of Stockdale Street

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

The San Antonio Fire Department said one of its firefighters was one of three hospitalized with bee stings Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said one of its firefighters was among multiple people hospitalized with bee stings Tuesday.

First responders were dispatched just after 10:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Stockdale Street, which is located near Perrin Beitel.

Recommended Videos

Officials said a lawn care crew appeared to disturb a bee hive located on the outside awning of a home on Stockdale Street.

In all, at least four people suffered injuries related to bee stings. An SAFD spokesperson said one of the injured was an on-duty firefighter. Another person suffered critical injuries as a result of the bee attack.

The firefighter is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

At this time, the extent of the other two other people’s injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...