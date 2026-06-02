SAFD firefighter, 1 critically injured in North Side bee sting attack, authorities say

The San Antonio Fire Department said one of its firefighters was one of three hospitalized with bee stings Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said one of its firefighters was among multiple people hospitalized with bee stings Tuesday.

First responders were dispatched just after 10:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Stockdale Street, which is located near Perrin Beitel.

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Officials said a lawn care crew appeared to disturb a bee hive located on the outside awning of a home on Stockdale Street.

In all, at least four people suffered injuries related to bee stings. An SAFD spokesperson said one of the injured was an on-duty firefighter. Another person suffered critical injuries as a result of the bee attack.

The firefighter is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

At this time, the extent of the other two other people’s injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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