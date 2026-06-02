Brazoria County deputy shoots, kills Texas State University student after car chase, report says

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A Texas State University student was shot and killed by a Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputy early Monday morning after an attempted traffic stop in Lake Jackson.

The news was first reported by The University Star, Texas State’s student-run newspaper.

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In a Tuesday statement to KSAT, the university identified the student as John Gabriel Mendoza Jr., 18. He was a freshman who studied management, according to the school.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, classmates, and all those affected by this tragedy,” the university said in its statement.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle just after midnight Monday near Farm-to-Market 2004 and This Way Street in Lake Jackson, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Mendoza by The University Star, did not stop, deputies said. The deputies then chased after the vehicle for approximately a mile into a neighborhood located in the 100 block of Indian Warrior Trail.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver went inside a home’s garage and parked before a deputy approached the vehicle, the release said.

The deputy then pulled out his firearm and shot into the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the gunfire struck the driver.

The University Star reported that Mendoza was the one shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The deputy who pulled the trigger has since been placed on administrative leave in accordance with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office policy.

KSAT reached out to the Lake Jackson Police Department and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office for more information, but neither agency has responded at this time.

The shooting investigation is being led by the Texas Rangers, according to a Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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