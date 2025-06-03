Get a sweet little treat at this free event

SAN ANTONIO – Summer is nearly here, and Frost wants to celebrate with San Antonians.

On various days throughout the summer, Frost Financial Center locations in the San Antonio area will offer cold and sweet treats, courtesy of local providers.

The treat giveaways are open to the public, according to a press release.

Here is the schedule:

North Frost Financial Center - On June 17, this Frost at 1155 North East Loop 410 will offer treats from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., courtesy of Marble Slab.

Alamo Ranch Financial Center - On June 25 at 11839 Culebra Road, Frost will have treats from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., courtesy of Southern Ice Cream.

New Braunfels Financial Center - From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Marble Slab will provide treats at 315 Landa Street on July 11.

Blanco/1604 Financial Center - On July 24, the Frost at 1162 North Loop 1604 will have treats by Marble Slab from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Alamo Heights Financial Center - On Aug. 7, Marble Slab will provide treats from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Frost on 110 Austin Highway.

If you don’t live in San Antonio, there may still be a “Sweet Treat” event in your area. All events are posted on Frost’s Facebook page.