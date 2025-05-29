Santikos Entertainment announces free, discount deals for moviegoers just in time for summer

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos Entertainment announced the return of its “Summer of Savings” initiative as well as an expansion of its new Super Tuesday program.

The company is offering a benefit from its “Early Bird Showings” discount, where moviegoers will receive a discounted ticket and concession combo at Santikos Grand and AmStar Theaters when attending a movie with a start time at 11:59 a.m. or earlier.

Every Santikos location, including theaters in their Grand and AmStar Fleet, will join Super Tuesday between now and Labor Day, the company said in a news release.

The deal means all tickets on Tuesdays will be $4.99. Moviegoers will also get discounts on food, drinks and games.

“Our goal with Santikos Summer of Savings is to make sure every guest at every location can join in on the fun,” Santikos Entertainment Digital Media Manager Lexi Hazlett said in a news release. “Whether you’re catching a $4.99 movie, enjoying discounted concessions, or playing games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy all summer long.”

Free Summer Movies are back, as well. Santikos Entertainment said the free films will return at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday beginning June 3 and running through July 30.

Tickets will be available in person on the day of the show on a first-come, first-served basis. Santikos’ $5 Summer Kids Movie Combo is also available, which the company said includes a popcorn box and a drink.

The Free Summer Movies lineup includes:

June 3-4 – “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

June 10-11 – “Trolls Band Together”

June 17-18 – “The Bad Guys”

June 24-25 – “Sonic the Hedgehog 3″

July 8-9 – “Migration”

July 15-16 – “Kung Fu Panda 4″

July 22-23 – “The Wild Robot”

July 29-30 – “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

For more information on Santikos’ summer deals, click here.