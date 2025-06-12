The DoSeum recognized by Condé Nast Traveler as one of 8 best children’s museums in the US

SAN ANTONIO – The DoSeum was named one of the eight best children’s museums in the nation, according to a list released Tuesday by Condé Nast Traveler.

Condé Nast Traveler said that children’s museums featured on the list are “dynamic, sensory-rich spaces that engage and entertain as much as they educate.”

The popular travel website praises the San Antonio museum’s focus on STEM and play spaces, which include a bubble lab, robot arena, a spy academy, a musical staircase, bilingual offerings and an ADA-accessible treehouse.

The DoSeum’s newest interactive exhibit, “Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out,” is mentioned as a unique way for kids to learn about complex emotions. The museum is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The DoSeum was the only museum from Texas included in the list by Condé Nast Traveler

