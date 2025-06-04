City of San Antonio to open all swimming pools next month

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-area families seeking relief from the Texas heat will have more opportunities to dive into summer fun next month.

The City of San Antonio will open all of its outdoor pools for the regular season starting June 14, according to a news release.

The city had previously opened six pools for Memorial Day Weekend and is now opening 24.

According to a press release from the city, pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m.

Woodlawn Lake Pool continues to offer dedicated lap swim sessions from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, in addition to regular swim hours.

All pools remain free to the public, continuing the city’s commitment to accessible summer recreation.

Free group swim lessons and aqua fitness classes will be offered at various locations.

The City said they are also partnering with local organizations to provide additional free Community Swim Days at:

North East Independent School District Sports Park Pool

Southwest Independent School District Aquatic Center

Thousand Oaks Family YMCA

Each pool operates six days per week, with closure days staggered throughout the week to ensure swimming options are always available somewhere in the city.

According to the release, the regular pool season runs through mid-August, with select locations extending operations into September.

If you want to enjoy water activities beyond the summer season, the San Antonio Natatorium offers indoor swimming facilities year-round.

Additionally, seven splash pads that opened in March will continue operating from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through October, the release said.

When going to the city-owned pools, make sure to follow these guidelines:

Adult supervision requirements for children 10 and under

One adult for every two children age 9 or younger

Coast Guard-approved life jackets only (no floaties)

Proper swimwear requirements

Mandatory swim diapers for infants

You can find specific pool locations, hours, closure days, and available programs on the city’s website.

