Here’s where to find 6 city-owned swimming pools opening for preseason this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will open some of its city-owned swimming pools for preseason on Saturday, May 24, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department said six pools will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-7 p.m.

Those pools include:

The preseason pools will also be open on Memorial Day from 1-7 p.m. on Monday, May 26.

The city said Woodlawn Lake Pool will be open for lap swim and aqua fitness from 7:30-9:30 a.m. from Tuesdays through Fridays starting May 27.

The city-owned pools are free to the public. Appropriate swimwear is required.

An adult must accompany children under 10 years old.

The City of San Antonio said it will soon announce when all city-owned pools will open for the summer season.

