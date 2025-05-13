Where to find splash pads in San Antonio ahead of hot weather

SAN ANTONIO – Families seeking ways to stay cool ahead of the triple-digit temperatures this week in San Antonio can turn to splash pads as a refreshing option.

Splash pads are water playgrounds typically with non-slip surfaces, which can be a safer option for children. The water playgrounds have several fountains and nozzles that shoot water but leave little to no standing water.

KSAT’s Weather Authority team expects San Antonio to see temperatures rise into the 100s this week. With that said, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather. You can keep up with the forecast by clicking here.

Take a look at the City of San Antonio-owned splash pads:

Other San Antonio area splash pads:

Park West : The splash pad will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from spring through fall. The park is located at 601 N Vaughan Ave in Seguin.

The Rock at La Cantera : Splash pads are now open to the public. The Rock at La Cantera’s website states the splash pads may close early on days they host events. You can keep up with the latest on their social media channels.

In New Braunfels, Fischer Park’s splash pad is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The park is located at 1935 Hilltop Summit Road in New Braunfels. The splash pad closes on Oct. 31.

Escondido Creek Parkway, located in in Kenedy, Texas, has opened its splash pad at 208 N. Sunset Strip until Sept. 30.

