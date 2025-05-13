What you need to know to get your vehicle ready for triple-digit heat

SAN ANTONIO – With triple-digit temperatures returning to the area this week, automotive experts are warning drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready for the extreme heat.

Doug Stolarik, an automotive expert at Ken’s Tire and Auto, said car maintenance becomes even more critical when temperatures soar.

“Things change when the heat comes as far as car maintenance,” Stolarik said. “The change is dramatic.”

Stolarik, who has worked in the industry for more than 30 years, said some of the most common problems people face during hot weather are often overlooked.

He recommends drivers check several key fluids under the hood, including brake fluid, antifreeze and power steering fluid. All should be cleaned and flushed out if necessary.

Another potential issue is the car battery. Stolarik said excessive under-the-hood heat can cause batteries to break down faster than usual.

“You want to have your battery tested or make sure it’s in good shape,” he said. “The heat can cause a breakdown of the battery itself.”

Drivers should also inspect the vehicle’s hoses, which can rot and crack over time, especially during the summer months.

Tire condition is another critical safety concern. Stolarik advises checking the tread wear indicator bar located in each tire. If the bar is flush with the tread, it’s time to replace the tire.

Here’s a quick checklist of items to have inspected:

Brake fluid

Antifreeze

Power steering fluid

Hoses

Battery

Tires

While some of these checks can be done at home, experts recommend visiting a professional for a thorough inspection.

