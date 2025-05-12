Four automakers issue recalls due to safety concerns

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - The Hyundai logo is seen at a new and used vehicles dealership in Palatine, Ill., March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Several vehicles are being pulled due to safety concerns, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Brands like Volvo, Hyundai, Altec and Volkswagen are recalling certain vehicle models because of engine, fuel, camera and powertrain issues.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Volvo

Volvo Car is recalling around 413,151 of its vehicles because the rearview camera may not display.

Affected models include the 2021 to 2025 XC40, 2022 V90, 2022 to 2025 S90, V90CC, C40, XC60 and the 2023 to 2025 S60, V60, V60CC and XC90 vehicles.

The software can be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update for free, the NHTSA said.

While notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 24, owners can contact Volvo customer service at 1-800-458-1552. The NHTSA said Volvo’s number for this recall is R10320.

You can find the recall information here.

Aletc

Around 2,461 vehicles are being recalled by Altec Industries because the fuel lines can chafe and cause a fuel leak, increasing the risk of a fire.

The NHTSA said affected models include the 2022 to 2024 TA Series, AT Series, L Series, LR Series Aerial Devices and AF Series Forestry bodies.

Altec will give owners instructions for fuel line inspection. The NHTSA said that if the lines are improperly secured, Altec will provide them with a kit to secure them.

However, if the lines are damaged, the chassis manufacturer will repair the fuel lines for free, according to Altec.

While notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 30, owners can contact Altec’s customer service line at 1-877-462-5832. The number for this recall is CSN-3226.

You can find the recall information here.

Hyundai

According to the NHTSA, Hyundai Motor America is recalling around 620 of their 2025 Hyundai Palisades because the electric oil pump could overheat and cause a fire.

Dealers will replace the electric oil pump controller for free. The NHTSA said owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until this has been completed.

While notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 4, owners can contact Hyundai’s customer service line at 1-855-371-9460. The NHTSA said Hyundai’s number for this recall is 278.

You can find the recall information here.

Volkswagen - Audi

Around 89,417 vehicles are being recalled by Volkswagen’s Audi brand because loose cylinder head screws may allow oil to leak, increasing the risk of a fire.

The NHTSA said affected models include the 2022 to 20224 Q5 Quattro and Q5 Sportback Quattro vehicles.

Dealers will inspect and replaces screws for free, as necessary.

While notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 8, owners can contact Audi Customer Service at 1-800-253-2834.

The NHTSA said Audi’s number for this recall is 15ZK.

You can find the recall information here.