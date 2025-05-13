How to stay safe ahead of triple-digit temperatures in San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO – As triple-digit temperatures are expected across South Texas this week, it’s essential to know how to stay safe to prevent heat-related illnesses.

With the rising temperatures starting Tuesday, Dr. Ralph Riviello, professor and chair of emergency medicine at University Hospital and UT Health San Antonio, said the emergency room would expect to see cases of mild dehydration, muscle cramps or fainting.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio will see temperatures rise into the 100s on Tuesday, with Wednesday likely being the hottest day, reaching nearly 105 degrees. Heat continues Thursday and Friday, subsiding only slightly to near 100 degrees heading into the weekend.

>> South Texas will be one of the hottest places on Earth this week

How to prevent visiting doctor for heat-related illnesses

Riviello said when possible, avoid being outdoors during hot weather.

People are encouraged to wear light-colored, cotton clothing and stay hydrated at all times, whether with water or Gatorade electrolyte solutions.

Avoid drinking alcohol or sugary drinks if you plan to be outdoors, Riviello said.

If people are experiencing symptoms such as neurological impairment, which includes being confused, disoriented or fainting, they are encouraged to see a doctor. Any seizure activity could also indicate heat illness, and medical attention should be sought quickly.

“You know your body if you’re not feeling well, or you think something is not right, it probably isn’t, and you need to seek shelter,” Riviello said.

The City of San Antonio reminds residents to never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

If a child or pet is locked in a hot car or truck bed, the city said to “take immediate action” by noting the vehicle’s description and license plate number and calling 911.

Keeping pets safe

The City of San Antonio said high heat temperatures can lead to heat stress in pets.

As a reminder, providing fresh water, having your pets in a shaded shelter and proper housing are required by law. Chain tethers are prohibited year-round, the city said.

When walking your pet, the city reminds residents that if the pavement is too hot to touch with your hand, it’s too hot for your furry friend’s paws.

Where to stay cool

The City of San Antonio encourages residents to prepare to stay cool and safe as triple-digit temperatures roll in.

The city said adults over 65, children under four, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk during extreme heat days.

Here’s a list of tips the city recommends to stay safe in extreme heat:

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day (typically 2-7 p.m.)

Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors if working or exercising outside

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

Use sunscreen, wear a wide-brimmed hat, and protect your skin from sun exposure

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion: heavy sweating, weakness, nausea, dizziness and headache

Recognize heat stroke symptoms – high body temperature, confusion, no sweating, rapid pulse – and call 911 immediately

Check on neighbors, especially older adults, young children and people with disabilities.

There are more than 60 places to stay cool, such as libraries, senior centers, community centers and more.

Splash pads are also an option to visit this week. Residents can visit several City of San Antonio-owned splash pads, such as Pearsall Park or Lincoln Park.

For a list of places to stay cool, click here.

For those experiencing homelessness, the city said it collaborates with nonprofit organizations to provide additional street outreach and ways to stay cool.

Street outreach teams can provide water and may open additional cooling sites or extend hours during extreme heat weather.

For assistance, you can call the city’s Community Connections Hotline at 210-207-1799.

Read also: