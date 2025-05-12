South Texas could be one of the hottest places on Earth by Wednesday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL MORNING: Before the heat, it’ll be in the 50s this AM

HOT TODAY: Low-90s this afternoon

RECORD-SETTING HEAT: 100°+ likely Tuesday through Friday

FORECAST

By now, you’ve probably heard the news. South Texas is about to get blasted by some unusual May heat. In fact, we’ll likely be setting multiple records, from daily record highs to potentially some of the hottest May temperatures all-time. Here’s an update.

COOL START

It seems wild to think about the extreme temperatures when we are starting this morning in the 50s. It’ll feel great to start, however, dry air will push temperatures into the low-90s this afternoon.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RECORD HEAT WAVE

Starting Tuesday, temperatures will skyrocket into the 100s. Mostly sunny skies and a southwest wind will help us get there. While it’ll generally be a ‘dry heat’, some humidity does try to make a return by midweek.

Daytime highs will soar this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday is likely our hottest day, with temperatures poised to reach near 105°. This could make San Antonio one of the hottest places not only in the country, but the world. Sure, parts of the Sahara desert could exceed what we see here, but when you’re talking major population centers, San Antonio will be near the top of the list.

South Texas will be hotter than most of the world on Wednesday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Heat continues Thursday and to Friday, subsiding only slightly. We’ll be near 100° even heading into the weekend.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR SUMMER?!

The good news here is that a May heat wave doesn’t always correlate to a ridiculously hot summer. We’ve seen hot Mays before and no-so-hot summers. With that said, should the forecast remain dry, drought conditions often help to boost temperatures. We need more rain!

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS