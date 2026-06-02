Ready for the NBA Finals? Watch Spurs fans celebrate at team’s pep rally The Spurs will host an NBA Finals pep rally at 7 p.m. Tuesday Spurs hosted a pep rally ahead of the Western Conference finals home opener. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs will host an NBA Finals pep rally at the Red McCombs Community Court at Hemisfair’s Tower Park on Tuesday.
The event begins at 7 p.m. and will feature special appearances, giveaways and free Taco Palenque tacos for the first 700 fans.
The pep rally will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus . Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.
Looking to find a place to watch Game 1?
Click here to see some of the watch parties scheduled for Wednesday. More Race For Seis coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Avery Everett headshot
Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.
Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!
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