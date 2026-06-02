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Ready for the NBA Finals? Watch Spurs fans celebrate at team’s pep rally

The Spurs will host an NBA Finals pep rally at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Spurs hosted a pep rally ahead of the Western Conference finals home opener. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs will host an NBA Finals pep rally at the Red McCombs Community Court at Hemisfair’s Tower Park on Tuesday.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and will feature special appearances, giveaways and free Taco Palenque tacos for the first 700 fans.

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The pep rally will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

Looking to find a place to watch Game 1? Click here to see some of the watch parties scheduled for Wednesday.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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