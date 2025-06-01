🌞 Things to do in June: ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,’ Big Texas Terror Comic Con, Cody Johnson

The cast of "Beautiful" The Carole King Musical at the Wonder Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for sunny days, outdoor adventures and plenty of fun now that June is here.

Children are officially out of school, and if you’re trying to figure out what to do for their summer vacation in the San Antonio area, you’ve come to the right place.

June is filled with amazing things to do, including celebrating Dad on Father’s Day or attending cultural events.

Jump into June with these fun events! Here’s what you can do this month:

June 1-8 events

BAT FLIGHT & CAVE TOUR: The largest colony of bats in the world will take flight in the evening into the sky on Sunday at Natural Bridge Caverns. For those curious to watch the spectacle, the caverns offer different "Bat Flight" pricing packages. For more information, click here

“BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL”: The musical will have performances on June 6 and June 7 at the Wonder Theatre. The story follows the life of composer Carole King, who wrote such hits as “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “So Far Away” and much more. For more information and tickets, The musical will have performances on June 6 and June 7 at the Wonder Theatre. The story follows the life of composer Carole King, who wrote such hits as “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “So Far Away” and much more. For more information and tickets, click here

DEEBABY: The rapper will perform his “Ms. Salazar” tour at 8 p.m. on June 5 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available The rapper will perform his “Ms. Salazar” tour at 8 p.m. on June 5 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available online

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its Farmers and Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 7.

FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “Madagascar” at 7 p.m. on June 6.

GLOBAL RUNNING DAY: Hemisfair is partnering with the SATX Marathon for Global Running Day. The free event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on June 4 at Civic Park. Hemisfair is partnering with the SATX Marathon for Global Running Day. The free event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on June 4 at Civic Park. Click here for more details.

HEMISFAIR’S SUPER FUN SATURDAY: JURASSIC JAMBOREE: Hemisfair will host its Super Fun Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 7. Attendees can look forward to a variety of engaging crafts and hands-on activities.

LOCALS DAY AT BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM: On Sunday, June 1, locals can get free entry for Locals Day at Briscoe Western Art Museum. The downtown museum showcases art and artifacts representing the American West.

MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT: Hemisfair is hosting its Movies by Moonlight: Dog Days of Summer starting on June 3. On opening night, the event will screen Hemisfair is hosting its Movies by Moonlight: Dog Days of Summer starting on June 3. On opening night, the event will screen “Lady and the Tramp” from 7-10:30 p.m. at Civic Park. Attendees are welcome to bring their furry friends to the event.

NEW BRAUNFELS KID EXPO: From June 6-8, families can “step into a world of wonder” during the New Braunfels Kids Expo. The expo will feature interactive activities, arts and crafts, food, shopping and more. From June 6-8, families can “step into a world of wonder” during the New Braunfels Kids Expo. The expo will feature interactive activities, arts and crafts, food, shopping and more. Tickets start at $10.83. Children ages 2 and under get in for free. Click here for more information.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES : Sit back and enjoy a movie night with your family at the Mission Marquee Plaza on June 7. The free movie screening will feature : Sit back and enjoy a movie night with your family at the Mission Marquee Plaza on June 7. The free movie screening will feature “Inside Out 2″ from 7-10:30 p.m.

PROBOX: JUSTIN PAULDO VS. JUAN CARLOS BURGOS: Enjoy a thrilling night of high-level boxing starting at 4 p.m. on June 7 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available Enjoy a thrilling night of high-level boxing starting at 4 p.m. on June 7 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available here

ROLLER COASTER RODEO: Six Flags Fiesta Texas will host its fifth annual Roller Coaster Rodeo celebration from June 6-8. The amusement park will have special events during the three-day event. For more information, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will host its fifth annual Roller Coaster Rodeo celebration from June 6-8. The amusement park will have special events during the three-day event. For more information, click here

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS: The musical duo will perform their “Lovin’ Feelin’ Farewell” tour at 7 p.m. on June 8 at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Tickets are available The musical duo will perform their “Lovin’ Feelin’ Farewell” tour at 7 p.m. on June 8 at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Tickets are available here

June 9-15 events

2ND SATURDAY: FATHER’S DAY: The The Main Plaza Conservancy will host a Father’s Day-themed market 6-10 p.m. on June 14 at 115 N. Main Ave. Enjoy an evening of live music and shopping with pop-up vendors from SA Local Market.

BIG TEXAS TERROR COMIC CON: Several horror film legends will join the inaugural Big Texas Terror Comic Con from June 14-15 at the Henry B. González Convention Center. Some actors and actresses headlining the event include Danny Trejo, Juliette Lewis and David Arquette. For more information on the event and tickets, Several horror film legends will join the inaugural Big Texas Terror Comic Con from June 14-15 at the Henry B. González Convention Center. Some actors and actresses headlining the event include Danny Trejo, Juliette Lewis and David Arquette. For more information on the event and tickets, click here

COCO JONES: The Grammy Award-winning singer will perform her “Why Not More?” tour at 8 p.m. on June 15 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The Grammy Award-winning singer will perform her “Why Not More?” tour at 8 p.m. on June 15 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

FATHER’S DAY FUN RUN: The Best Races will host a Father’s Day Fun Run on June 14 at Southside Lions Park. For those interested in attending, prices start at $30. For more information, The Best Races will host a Father’s Day Fun Run on June 14 at Southside Lions Park. For those interested in attending, prices start at $30. For more information, click here

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of “A Bug’s Life” at 8:25 p.m. on June 13 at Pletz Park, located at 3831 Belgium Lane.

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD: The “American Band” will perform at the H-E-B Performance Hall at 8 p.m. on June 13. For tickets, The “American Band” will perform at the H-E-B Performance Hall at 8 p.m. on June 13. For tickets, click here

H-E-B CINEMA AT TOBIN: The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of “Moonrise Kingdom” at 7 p.m. on June 14 at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

JUNETEENTH 5K: Runners can gather at the Martin Luther King Park at 7 a.m. on June 14 for the Juneteenth 5K. For those interested in participating, pricing starts at $30 and will increase as the event date approaches. Runners can gather at the Martin Luther King Park at 7 a.m. on June 14 for the Juneteenth 5K. For those interested in participating, pricing starts at $30 and will increase as the event date approaches. Click here for more information.

JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL: The festival is slated to begin at 9 a.m. on June 14 at Comanche Park, located at 2600 Rigsby Ave. For more information on the event, The festival is slated to begin at 9 a.m. on June 14 at Comanche Park, located at 2600 Rigsby Ave. For more information on the event, click here

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “Twisters” from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on June 14.

MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT: Hemisfair will host a free movie screening of Hemisfair will host a free movie screening of “101 Dalmatians” as part of its Movies by Moonlight: Dog Days of Summer. The event will take place from 7-10:30 p.m. on June 10 at Civic Park.

NINJA KIDZ: INFINITE POSSIBILITIES: Enjoy a live performance from Ninja Kidz at the H-E-B Performance Hall at 6 p.m. on June 14. Tickets are available Enjoy a live performance from Ninja Kidz at the H-E-B Performance Hall at 6 p.m. on June 14. Tickets are available here

PARTY IN THE PARK: The party will take place from 6-8 p.m. on June 15 at Pittman-Sullivan Park, located at 1101 Iowa St. You can enjoy an evening filled with The party will take place from 6-8 p.m. on June 15 at Pittman-Sullivan Park, located at 1101 Iowa St. You can enjoy an evening filled with games and activities for the entire family.

SHAKIRA: The Colombian singer-songwriter will perform her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” tour at 7:30 p.m. on June 13 at the Alamodome. For tickets, The Colombian singer-songwriter will perform her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” tour at 7:30 p.m. on June 13 at the Alamodome. For tickets, click here

June 16-22 events

CODY JOHNSON: The country singer will perform his “Leather Deluxe” tour on June 20 and June 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. The country singer will perform his “Leather Deluxe” tour on June 20 and June 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Click here for tickets.

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: Shop at the Farmers & Artisans Market on June 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mission Marquee Plaza. The market will feature local pop-up vendors, handmade crafts and products and more.

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of “Despicable Me 4” at 8:25 p.m. on June 20 at Woodlake Park, located at 6663 Farm-to-Market Road 78.

MAKE MUSIC DAY: The music event returns to the The music event returns to the San Antonio Botanical Garden for a day filled with music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 21. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required.

MARKET DAYS AT THE TOWER: Browse and shop from over 40 local vendors from across San Antonio during Browse and shop from over 40 local vendors from across San Antonio during Market Days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 21.

NATE JACKSON: The comedian will perform at the Aztec Theatre at 7 p.m. on June 20. For tickets, The comedian will perform at the Aztec Theatre at 7 p.m. on June 20. For tickets, click here

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of : The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “Rocky ” from 7-10:30 p.m. on June 19. If you can’t make it to that movie, the plaza will screen “Twisters” from 7-10:30 p.m. on June 21.

June 23-30 events

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of “A Secret Life of Pets” at 8:25 p.m. on June 27 at Rodriguez Park, located at 2060 Rodriguez Ave.

Recurring events

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

CITY SWIMMING POOLS: As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio announced that six preseason park pools will open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-7 p.m. every weekend until the city opens its pools for the regular season. As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio announced that six preseason park pools will open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-7 p.m. every weekend until the city opens its pools for the regular season. Click here for more information.

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will offer discounted admission for Bexar County residents on June 8 and June 15 as part of Locals Day, allowing them to visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

SUMMER NIGHT CITY: Texas Public Radio will host a series of Texas Public Radio will host a series of Summer Night City events throughout June. The free events will have local music, food, vendors and more. The first night will take place from 6-9:30 p.m. on June 5 at 321 W. Commerce St. Additional dates include June 12 June 19 and June 26

