Horror film icons to headline Big Texas Terror Comic Con in June

SAN ANTONIO – A handful of horror film legends are coming to the Alamo City in June for the inaugural Big Texas Terror Comic Con, according to a news release.

The event takes place on June 14-15 at the Henry B. González Convention Center, located at 900 E. Market Street.

Some of the actors and actresses headlining the event include:

Juliette Lewis: Academy Award-nominated actress known for “Natural Born Killers,” “Cape Fear,” “Yellowjackets,” “From Dusk Till Dawn” and more.

Danny Trejo: Mexican American actor who has appeared in dozens of films, including “Machete,” “From Dusk Till Dawn,” “Machete Kills” and others.

David Arquette: Notably plays the role of “Dewey Riley” in the Scream franchise.

Jason Patric: An actor known for his role in the 1987 cult classic “The Lost Boys.”

Bonnie Aarons: She’s played the “Demon Nun” in “The Conjuring” and “The Nun” films.

Skeet Ulrich, Ted Raimi and James Jude Courtney are also expected to make an appearance.

The release stated that attendees can participate in Q&A sessions, photo opportunities and autograph sessions. There will also be vendors offering horror-themed merchandise.

