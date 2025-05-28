Go backstage at the Wonder Theatre for ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT was granted exclusive backstage access during the spring to see what it takes to put together a community theater production.

The show KSAT followed was “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which is now playing until June 8.

The story follows the life of composer Carole King, who wrote such hits as “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “So Far Away”, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling”, “Natural Woman” and “Beautiful”.

The cast of "Beautiful" The Carole King Musical at the Wonder Theatre (KSAT 2025)

Click on the video at the top of this article to follow the production from auditions to the night before they open.

Shows are held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m., with a special show at 2 p.m. on June 7.

There are two special nights: Military and First Responders Night on May 31 and a Pride Night on June 6.

