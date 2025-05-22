Skip to main content
A big buzz is coming to the San Antonio Zoo

Big Bugs on display from May 24 to Sept. 2

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

A big buzz is coming to the San Antonio Zoo (Copyright San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – If you start seeing giant bugs at the San Antonio Zoo, it’s not just your imagination.

According to the zoo, Big Bugs will be on display from May 24 to Sept. 2.

Some featured animatronic insects include a butterfly, praying mantis, bee, spider and dung beetle. The zoo said more will be coming soon.

An “Insecteria” pop-up tent will be open from Thursdays to Sundays throughout the run of Big Bugs. The location will have plush bugs and edible bug snacks such as edible crickets, scorpians, ant lollipops, larvae worm trail mix and more, the zoo said.

“These larger than life, awe-inspiring creatures crawl, buzz, and flutter to life, bringing bug-sized wonders to a giant scale and offering a unique, up-close look into the vital role insects play in our ecosystems,” said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “We invite everyone to swarm over, explore mind-bugging facts, and snap some buzz-worthy photos during this one-of-a-kind event!”

This attraction is included with zoo admission and free for members. To learn more, you can go to their website.

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

