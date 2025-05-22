A big buzz is coming to the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – If you start seeing giant bugs at the San Antonio Zoo, it’s not just your imagination.

According to the zoo, Big Bugs will be on display from May 24 to Sept. 2.

Some featured animatronic insects include a butterfly, praying mantis, bee, spider and dung beetle. The zoo said more will be coming soon.

An “Insecteria” pop-up tent will be open from Thursdays to Sundays throughout the run of Big Bugs. The location will have plush bugs and edible bug snacks such as edible crickets, scorpians, ant lollipops, larvae worm trail mix and more, the zoo said.

“These larger than life, awe-inspiring creatures crawl, buzz, and flutter to life, bringing bug-sized wonders to a giant scale and offering a unique, up-close look into the vital role insects play in our ecosystems,” said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “We invite everyone to swarm over, explore mind-bugging facts, and snap some buzz-worthy photos during this one-of-a-kind event!”

This attraction is included with zoo admission and free for members. To learn more, you can go to their website.