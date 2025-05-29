Two more pickleball locations to open in San Antonio later this year

From 2022 to 2023, pickleball participation soared by over 51%. And in just three years, the sport has seen a jaw-dropping increase of more than 223%.

SAN ANTONIO – The sport that has been making headlines for the past few years is getting two new destinations in San Antonio, where you can play.

Texas Pickle Hall, an indoor pickleball club, plans to open two more pickleball facilities in Live Oak and Southtown.

According to a release from the chain, the Live Oak location is set to open by late June or early July, while the Southtown location will open later this year.

“As a Navy veteran, I’ve seen firsthand how strong communities are built on shared experiences and forward-thinking leadership. Working alongside my father, David Komet of Urban Earth—our Passive House Germany-certified project lead—we’re proving that high-performance, sustainable design can thrive right here in South Texas. Texas Pickle Hall is my way of giving back: building places where people can compete, connect, and create a better tomorrow together.”

The Live Oak location will feature a 30,000-square-foot indoor complex with 12 obstruction-free courts, the release said. There will also be a 4,000 sq ft open-air patio reminiscent of Texas ice-houses for post-match hangouts and live music events.

The location is also designed to meet Passive House standards, according to the release. This means the building will utilize low energy while maintaining maximum comfort and air quality.

The Southtown location will feature a 36,000-square-foot indoor facility capable of hosting conventions, community play and tourism activations.

According to Texas Pickle Hall, the venues will offer leagues year-round, youth programs, tournaments and team up with local food businesses.

A Founding Membership is available for purchase until June 14. The release said this offers unlimited play, exclusive invites to events and other perks. You can get the all-access pass here.

You can learn more about Texas Pickle Hall on their website.

