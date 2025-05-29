Two more pickleball locations to open in San Antonio later this year

SAN ANTONIO – The sport that has been making headlines for the past few years is getting two new destinations in San Antonio, where you can play.
Texas Pickle Hall, an indoor pickleball club, plans to open two more pickleball facilities in Live Oak and Southtown.
Recommended Videos
According to a release from the chain, the Live Oak location is set to open by late June or early July, while the Southtown location will open later this year.
“As a Navy veteran, I’ve seen firsthand how strong communities are built on shared experiences and forward-thinking leadership. Working alongside my father, David Komet of Urban Earth—our Passive House Germany-certified project lead—we’re proving that high-performance, sustainable design can thrive right here in South Texas. Texas Pickle Hall is my way of giving back: building places where people can compete, connect, and create a better tomorrow together.”
The Live Oak location will feature a 30,000-square-foot indoor complex with 12 obstruction-free courts, the release said. There will also be a 4,000 sq ft open-air patio reminiscent of Texas ice-houses for post-match hangouts and live music events.
The location is also designed to meet Passive House standards, according to the release. This means the building will utilize low energy while maintaining maximum comfort and air quality.
The Southtown location will feature a 36,000-square-foot indoor facility capable of hosting conventions, community play and tourism activations.
According to Texas Pickle Hall, the venues will offer leagues year-round, youth programs, tournaments and team up with local food businesses.
A Founding Membership is available for purchase until June 14. The release said this offers unlimited play, exclusive invites to events and other perks. You can get the all-access pass here.
You can learn more about Texas Pickle Hall on their website.
There are several pickleball courts available around San Antonio. Here are some:
- Texas Pickle Hall - 201 Shin Oak
- Garza Park - 1450 Mira Vista
- Hamilton Community Center - 10700 Nacogdoches Road
- Chicken N Pickle - 5215 UTSA Boulevard
- Fairchild Park - 1214 East Crockett Street
- Normoyle Park - 700 Culberson Avenue
- Pick and Padel - 30251 Leroy Scheel Road
- Heritage Duck Pond Park - 900 South Ellison Drive
- King of Padel - 314 Nolan Street
- Monterrey Park - 5909 West Commerce Street
- Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park - 12603 West Avenue
- Epoch Pickleball - 21750 Hardy Oak Boulevard, Bldg. 2
- Pittman-Sullivan Park - 1101 Iowa Street
- Dill Dinkers Pickleball - 18450 Blanco road, Ste 101
- Oak Haven Park - 2215 Rest Haven Drive
- Piazza Italia Park - 500 Columbus
- FIT High Performance Tennis Academy and Pickleball Center - 302 Zephyr Drive