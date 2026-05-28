Dog bite cases in San Antonio on the rise, Animal Care Services data shows

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) is expected to share new data on Thursday that shows an increase in animal bite cases.

Assistant City Manager David W. McCary and ACS Director Jon Gary are scheduled to present the agency’s yearly metrics at the Public Safety Committee meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

According to the meeting’s agenda, ACS receives approximately 90,000 calls for service each year. About 60% of the cases are deemed critical.

Dangerous dogs and bites

ACS is responsible for investigating dangerous dog affidavits. Statistics show a significant increase in those cases over the past two years.

In 2024, ACS responded to 301 dangerous dog cases. That number jumped to 523 in 2025.

The agency has already responded to 348 cases from October 2025 through April 2026, which puts the city on track to surpass last year’s total.

Animal bites, scratches

ACS also investigates incidents involving animal bites and scratches. After an incident, the agency ensures that quarantine requirements are met.

Data show that the agency responded to 3,090 bite and scratch cases in 2024. That number rose to 3,810 in 2025.

From October 2025 through April 2026, ACS has already responded to 2,153 cases. At this rate, San Antonio is on track to see an increase in bite and scratch cases.

ACS has created an interactive map that shows active dangerous and aggressive dog reports across the city.

Residents can search “Animal Care Services Dangerous Dog Registry” and highlight their neighborhood to see which streets and homes are listed.

As of Thursday, May 28, there are 331 dogs listed on San Antonio’s registry.